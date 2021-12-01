To the Daily Sun,
There was a very pleasant article recently regarding Miss New Hampshire and Laconia’s own Ashley Marsh competing for Miss America. However, one important piece of information was not discussed. For decades the Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Organization had a sponsor-in-kind relationship with the NH Trappers Association (NHTA). Every year the NHTA created a fur coat from trapped New Hampshire wildlife. Most recently the fur was made from red and gray foxes.
It was found out in early 2020, that some of the contestants for Miss New Hampshire were uncomfortable with the concept of a fur coat. In addition, these contestants were also told they had to make appearances for the mostly male trappers organization. A telling article came out that some actually felt pressured to accept the fur coat. This happened after protests, a petition, and several letters to local papers highlighted the antiquated and cruel tradition. In modern times one would be hard pressed to see any young woman walking around in a full fur coat. See, fur has become synonymous with animal cruelty and trapping is especially torturous for animals. The animals can be in a leg hold trap for up to a full day and will continually struggle to get free.
Just this year it was confirmed that Miss New Hampshire has ended its relationship with the trappers. The fur coat tradition has been relegated to the annals of history along with the swimsuit tradition. With that fur coat gone, it will likely give Miss Marsh a better chance because the Miss America Organization was aware of the controversy. Good luck to Ashley, and now New Hampshire’s precious wildlife can breathe a sigh of relief.
Kristina Snyder
Chester
