To The Daily Sun,
Although well intended, we do not believe the write up about Linda Danielovich’s tenure at Laconia High School was accurately defined. As former students now working in the arts, Mrs. Danielovich’s sustained engagement and involvement in the foundation of our formative artistic education provided the fertile ground from which we have flourished.
An education in the arts can be more accurately described as an education in creative problem solving and an open door to new avenues of inspection and interpretation. What the arts do — especially invested arts educators such as Mrs. Danielovich — is make it possible for students to explore alternative avenues to forge social bonds and cultivate civic engagement. Involvement in the arts has been linked to gains in math, reading, cognitive ability, critical thinking, and verbal skills.
Mrs. Danielovich’s informed practice of Arts Education created a broad foundation which has led to a variety of career paths in both the private and public sectors. For instance, one of us teaches at the university level in the traditional arts and the other works as a branding consultant at an international firm. In the same classroom, we were both able to investigate what color and design methods could do for our personal interests. We were able to study these modes for arts exploration because of Mrs. Danielovich’s effective philosophy on how the arts impact our lives, and how the practice of these principles can produce so much more than the general public’s notion of what is expected in an art class.
We want to celebrate Mrs. Danielovich’s many accomplishments! She not only provided a groundwork for professional excellence, but the space and time to explore what the arts could achieve for us personally.
Thank you Mrs. D for your expertise, time, compassion, and willingness. You are the true epitome of distinction in teaching and what it means to effect lives in a real and powerful way.
Kristin Sarette & Sara Scott
LHS Class of 2000
Salt Lake City
