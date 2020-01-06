To The Daily Sun,
Presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar has pledged to connect “every household in America to the Internet by 2022” if she is elected president.
Nearly all the Democratic candidates have proposals for “universal broadband access” with federal infrastructure projects. Klobuchar has, however, already sponsored multiple bills for expanding broadband service to rural areas.
Klobuchar understands that access to high-speed Internet is critical for the economic viability of rural communities like those throughout New Hampshire. In my town of Sandwich, a selectmen-appointed committee is exploring ways for residents to obtain affordable high-quality Internet services and is working with other Carroll County towns in efforts to increase access to such services, now available in most urban areas.
In late December, the Senate (and House) passed one of Klobuchar’s sponsored bills, the Broadband DATA Act, to improve the ways the Federal Communications Commission prepares maps that determine eligibility for federal funding to expand and improve Internet service. The Broadband DATA Act should help rural America, including Carroll County, in accurately assessing and upgrading their Internet service.
Klobuchar has sponsored more than 100 bills, most with bipartisan sponsorship, that have become law during her 14-year tenure in the Senate, including over 30 bills since Trump’s election. This track record suggests that, as president, she would ensure that New Hampshire residents get high-quality Internet service — and much more.
Please seriously consider voting for Amy Klobuchar, a candidate with a demonstrated ability to get things done.
Margaret Merritt
Center Sandwich
