To The Daily Sun,
My Name is Kirsten Williams, and I am running for the Inter-Lakes School Board.
My husband, Travis Williams, and I have a long history in this beautiful community. I grew up down the road in Plymouth. We moved to Center Harbor in 2008, and we have lived in Meredith since 2013. We are so appreciative and thankful to be able to raise our family in this community.
Professionally, after completing my bachelor of science in psychology degree at Plymouth State University, I worked as a para-educator at Inter-Lakes Middle Tier, and coached volleyball at Inter-Lakes High School. I have worked as a school counselor for the past seven years since completing my master in education degree in school counseling.
Working with children has always been my focus. Now that I am a mother, I want to turn my attention and energy back towards Inter-Lakes because it is a community that has been a part of who my husband and I have become, and a community that will become my daughter’s everyday experience in three short years.
My priorities as a school board member will include building connections and trust among students, staff, school board members, parents, and community members; supporting policies and ideas that promote parents as the most important influence on a child, and ensuring that every parent has the freedom and ability to make their own decisions about their child’s health and safety at school; being proactive in our response to the impact of this pandemic on academics, but elevating the broader social and emotional development of our children. I have a unique perspective as a school counselor into the emotional toll this has taken on our children and their families. I believe we can work to rebuild trust, and work together to ensure our children are successful academically, but also personally and socially; as a Meredith homeowner and taxpayer, encouraging financially sound decisions by the school board.
Although I have things that I would like to see changed, I will be a school board member that listens to parents, taxpayers, teachers, and students about their experiences. Above all else, what I want is for parents to feel connected and heard, and for our children to feel a sense of community and develop a lifelong love for learning.
Kirsten Williams
Meredith
