To The Daily Sun,
As president of the Lake Kanasatka Watershed Association, I want to thank the voters of Moultonborough for their near-unanimous approval to help fund a watershed management plan. This plan will enable us to identify and mitigate any threats to water quality, thus providing a healthy environment and stronger community. Thanks to all who came out and supported this especially important effort.
Kirk Meloney
Center Harbor
