To The Daily Sun,
The past few weeks have been extremely difficult for myself and my family because of the loss of my wife Mary and our son’s mother.
The problem with her health was first noticed in mid-March when she had trouble speaking in complete sentences and using her right hand.
After a telephone call to her immediate care provider Lisa Morrissette APRN , I took her to Lakes Region General Hospital where it was determined that Mary had had a stroke. She was rushed to Portsmouth Regional Hospital because it was the only hospital where a neurosurgeon was immediately available.
The surgeon and his staff at the Neuro Trauma did an excellent job of taking care of her. After a few days she was doing so well that she was moved to the hospital’s Medical One Unit. She took a turn for the worse and had a second stroke. She appeared to be asleep because she didn’t open her eyes or talk for several days.
On April 1 while I was visiting her and holding her hand, she opened her eyes for the first time in almost two weeks and looked at me. I gave her a kiss and said, “I love you.” She closed her eyes and joined our son and daughter in heaven while I was still holding her hand. I know that she saw me and knew I was there with her.
The support the family and I have received has been outstanding. Her memorial service was attended by family members, neighbors and even people with whom she used to work with many years ago.
Our family, which includes sons Duane, Brooks and Shane, granddaughters Amy and Aleesha and McCormack family members want each of you to know that we thank you for the support you have given us.
Gordon D King and family
Laconia
