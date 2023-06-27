Carroll County Democrats recently held a public Zoom meeting alerting taxpayers about problems at the county’s Mountain View Community nursing home. Rep Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) tweeted, “A false political attack on our Carroll County nursing home which also scares the residents. Why play politics with the lives of our senior citizens? Heartless. Shameless.”
Since the nursing home entered 2023 short about half of its needed nursing staff, its residents, and everyone else in Carroll County, should be worried.
Just after Cordelli’s heartless and shameless tweet, Mountain View was fined $155,000 for allowing, according to NHPR, a staff member to return to work the day after testing positive for COVID and working for the next five days. Every resident was put at risk of getting and maybe dying from COVID.
The Granite State News reported that Rep. John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro) said, “It was a simple mistake. The rule changed and someone didn’t catch it.”
Patti Cain likely would have caught the change, but she was fired in December. The Conway Daily Sun reported, “Most of Cain’s duties entailed staff development and scheduling, and updating policies and procedures as well as direct resident care.”
Administrator Dee Brown said freeing up Cain’s more than $100,000-a-year job gave all staffers a 75-cent-per-hour raise.
The nursing home administration and the Carroll County commissioners executed economic cannibalism. Kill off one employee’s job to feed the other employees. The county just settled the $155,000 fine for $100,000, which would have been Cain’s salary.
Democrats have a moral obligation to inform the public about the fine and staffing and staffing woes. Not doing so would be heartless and shameless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.