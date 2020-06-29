To The Daily Sun,
I read a a recent letter regarding Article 6 on the 2020 Moultonborough Warrant. It contained some misinformation regarding Article 6 and the Taylor Property site. I thought I would post the FAQ document here so that everyone can be correctly informed about Article 6. (http://bit.ly/3aqU4IP)
Article 6 is a proposed full Community Center (function space, a commercial kitchen for Meals on Wheels and other groups, Rec Department offices and program rooms for adults and kids, and would include a gym.) This building would be able to be utilized by every full-time resident as well as every taxpayer of Moultonborough, as all municipal buildings should.
In the FAQ document there is information on last year’s Town Meeting when the same building was proposed by the Board of Selectmen and the majority voted for the building 352-yes to 269-no. It was not the 2/3 majority required to pass a bond article, but it was still the majority. The majority of 2019 town meeting attendees voted for this building.
Other topics covered in the FAQ document include, What is the plan?, What is the history? (including information on a 2014 Taylor Property site study), What is the cost?, What are the building details?, What is the tax implication of the bond?, What is the interest on the bond?, Potential cost offsets, What about Senior Meals/Meals on Wheels?, What about green space or a town common?, What about traffic in the village?
There are a lot of misconceptions floating around about Article 6. One of them I heard recently was that the gym proposed was for the school. No, that is not at all true. The Rec Department currently shares the two gyms that the schools have, with them, and has to work around school days and sports schedules in order to incorporate their programming. Traditionally, no programs which require a gym can be scheduled during the day since the schools are utilizing their gyms.
The Community Center gym would allow the Rec Department to schedule programming for themselves independent of the schools. As an example, indoor winter activities such as walking, adult fitness classes, and pickleball could all be scheduled during the day.
There would also be the opportunity to host a basketball tournament which would bring 100 families from Carroll County to Moultonborough for the five day tournament, and to our restaurants and stores. Moultonborough has never had the opportunity to be the host town for this annual tournament due to sharing the MA gym with their basketball program.
I hope everyone takes the time to read the FAQ document and comes to Town Meeting on Monday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. more informed, wearing a mask, and votes YES on Article 6. One Community Center for everyone.
If anyone has any other questions about Article 6 please feel free to email me at mboroprocommctr@gmail.com.
Kim Johnson
Moultonborough
