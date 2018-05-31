To The Daily Sun,
Madeleine Murray O'Hare complained she didn't want prayer in our schools. Then some atheist(s) demanded "you better not read the Bible in school, after all the Bible says thou shalt not kill ,thou shalt not lie, etc." And we agreed with both of these.
The entertainment industry makes TV shows and movies that promote sins. We said to ourselves that it's just entertainment, let children and teens watch them. What's the harm? Public schools indoctrinate students with evolution, which says life is an accident and that we come from some ape-like creature. And we continue to fund this religious worldview (science is defined as that which can be tested, observed and demonstrated to be true) via taxes.
Halloween, which glorifies violence, gore, fear and death is a major holiday celebration every year in which children participate. And we wonder why it doesn't bother children to kill their classmates and themselves? Seriously? If we think about it, we can figure it out. I think it has a lot to do with reaping what we have sown.
Len Hanley
Barnstead
Public schools are supposed to teach science. Evolution is science. Creationism is faith which is fine and should be mentioned but never taught as an "equally valid scientific theory" because it is not.
Students can read the Bible and pray in school anytime. They can wear religious symbols. These rights have been upheld by the courts. If the occasional teacher or principal tries to prohibit it, they are breaking the law. But, a teacher cannot lead a prayer or preach. Students can pray and read religious texts during lunch or recess. Of course, the math teacher can ask you to close the Bible and open a math book. If prayer is the answer to mass shootings then why do they occur in churches too?
Internet, the news, mental illness, abuse, etc.
NOT Halloween or lack of school pray does. Unlocked guns don’t help and neither does racism. How about some entitlement issues.
