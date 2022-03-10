To The Daily Sun,
I want to thank the voters of Gilford for your vote and the outpouring of support on my run for town Budget Committee. Although I did not win a seat, I am truly humbled by this experience, and have absolutely no regrets in my decision to run for office to serve my community.
I leave the victors with this message:
Have the courage to stand on your own merits and convictions, challenge each other regularly in your decision process, put political ideologies and personalities aside, and not vote on issues with a "go along to get along attitude". Always, always put the parents and taxpayers of Gilford's best interest first. If you deviate from this practice you will surely fail.
I wish you all success, please remember each day you serve, that your duty and responsibilities in office are to the voters of Gilford, you owe this to them.
Kevin Shea
Gilford
