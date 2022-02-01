To The Daily Sun,
My name is Kevin Shea. I am announcing my candidacy to run for a seat on the Gilford town Budget Committee.
I feel that my background in business, my strong leadership skills, and ability to collaborate with others will enable me to easily fill this role. I am confident I can represent the residents of Gilford to make the tough decisions that tax dollars are appropriated in the best interest of the taxpayers.
Please consider voting for me on Tuesday, March 8.
To learn more about me and ways you can help volunteer and support my campaign, please visit my website at Shea4Gilford.us.
Kevin Shea
Gilford
