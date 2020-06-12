To The Daily Sun,
A few days ago, I letter was published under the headline: “Who'd be dumb enough to bring a AR-15 to a political event?”. The title says all we need to know about the writer and the event that took place downtown last Sunday.
For starters, the people who were exercising their constitutional right to bear arms are patriots, not terrorists, as you describe them. These good men and women were simply protecting some local shops downtown, with the permission of the shop owners. A local veteran motorcycle club was present to assure that no one would deface the memorials in Veterans Square, as Veteran memorials in cities across this great nation have recently been defaced during BLM protests. There was good reason to expect rioting and looting, members of Antifa (a declared terrorist organization) were present with their Antifa flags and baseball bats sticking out of their backpacks.
These patriots carried their legally owned firearms, in a legal manner, as is their right. They did not counter-protest or interfere in any way. These men and women, most who are veterans, support your right to free speech, many are equally outraged at the death George Floyd. What they didn’t know was that this wasn’t a protest about George Floyd’s death or police brutality at all. Local law enforcement in Laconia and the surrounding towns are top-notch, they conduct themselves in the most professional manner possible, so what is there to protest? Nothing!
This was a political event just like the title of Mr. Sanborn’s letter says. The underlying message of the speeches given was to “get out and vote blue.” A speech was given by the Chairman of the Laconia Democrats. This was nothing more than a political rally disguised as a protest. Could you imagine the outrage if Republicans or President Trump held a rally in the middle of the COVID 19 pandemic?
We owe the patriots and local police who were present to protect Laconia if things turned violent, as has been the case in so many BLM protest recently, a huge thank you!
Kevin Leandro
Gilford
