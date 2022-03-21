To The Daily Sun,
Al Posnack just doesn’t get it. Gunstock is wholly owned by Belknap County and the Gunstock Area Commission is a political subdivision of Belknap County. All revenues received at Gunstock are therefore owed by the taxpayers of Belknap County. Only 1.75% of Gunstock's revenue makes it into the Belknap County general fund, the rest of the revenue is earmarked for the operation and capital expenses of running and maintaining Gunstock. The nearly $100,000 spent by Commissioner Gary Kiedaisch, and former Commissioners Rusty McLear and Brian Gallagher on their frivolous lawsuit, could have gone to fund employee salaries or improvements to the ski area. Although they hired a very high-priced law firm, their argument against the Delegation was moot, as the 1959 Enabling Statute clearly gives the Delegation the authority to remove commissioners for cause. Every single ruling from the court (three so far) has been in favor of the Delegation and against the Kiedaisch Klan.
It should be noted that Kiedaisch continues to engage legal counsel and incur legal fees that must be paid for by Gunstock (a wholly-owned entity of Belknap County), even after a majority of the current Commission voted to drop the lawsuit. Mr. Kiedaisch does not have the authority to singularly engage legal counsel or encumber expenses to the ski area without an affirmative vote of the full Commission, this is a violation of the Gunstock Area Commission bylaws Article II (c). This violation is in itself “cause” for Kiedaisch’s removal.
Kevin Leandro
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.