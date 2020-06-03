To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to endorse Harry Viens for another term as a director of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative. Harry has worked consistently on behalf of the members to create a sense of community between coop members, both union and non-union employees, and the management of the cooperative.
The results of his efforts have been substantial: lower rates, fewer outages, faster restore times, better communications and more focus on renewable energy and reducing carbon, making your electricity cleaner, greener, and cheaper.
The cooperative is also exploring partnership opportunities to bring broadband service to the members. This effort will support expanded economic development and educational opportunities for all cooperative members. Developing broadband though a partnership will provide members with a much needed service while saving time and money.
Please join me in voting to re-elect Harry to the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative Board so he can continue to work on our behalf for broadband, lower electricity costs and fast restore times.
Kevin Kelly, CEO
Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association
Moultonborough
