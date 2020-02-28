To The Daily Sun,
The residents of Gilford are fortunate to have three citizens willing to stand for election as selectman, thus giving us a clear choice. While each of the candidates possess strong attributes, my vote will go to Kevin Hayes, as I believe he has the best combination of credentials, skills and temperament for the job.
I have worked with Kevin professionally and in several civic settings over many years. He is an exceptionally hard worker, and a man of high integrity and honesty. He has demonstrated the ability to successfully handle complex issues and solve complex problems in both his professional and civic endeavors.
In his prior stint as selectman, he ran meetings efficiently and fairly, letting citizens voice opinions on many subjects without letting the agenda get out of hand. He is always willing to listen, and he is thoughtful about all points of view, yet when it becomes time choose a direction he does so decisively. His engineering background has given him a skill set that is invaluable when addressing the infrastructure needs of the town. He has proven fair with Gilford’s employees, all while watching the backs of the taxpayers. He has clearly demonstrated in past service the willingness to take whatever time is needed to do the job correctly.
I believe Kevin Hayes is the best choice for Gilford selectman, and I encourage everyone to join me in voting for him.
Greg Goddard
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.