To The Daily Sun,
Why Kevin Hayes for selectman?
I worked with Kevin Hayes on the Budget Committee and on the Board of Selectman and have known Kevin for about 15 years in several different capacities. Kevin is a critical thinker and is thoughtful in his approach to serving the people of the town of Gilford.
I’ve never known Kevin to be influenced in his decision making by others. Kevin approaches each decision with careful consideration and with the mindset for what is best for the majority. Kevin has the ability to weigh the pros and cons in any situation and make a solid decision based on the facts and information available.
Another important quality is that Kevin doesn’t jump to conclusions and he does not predetermine decisions without hearing from everyone. I guess you could say Kevin is just down-right logical and has the common sense and certainly the experience that it takes to be on the Board of Selectman.
Through the years Kevin has served on may boards within the town and has a vast understanding of the town government, policies and most importantly, its people. However, I’ll let Kevin speak to his extensive experience. Join me on March 10 and vote Kevin Hayes for selectman.
Connie Grant
Gilford
