To The Daily Sun,
When Kevin Hayes told us he was running for Gilford selectman, I cheered. Over the several years I’ve gotten to know Kevin Hayes, I have been constantly impressed with his integrity. Kevin is one of most conscientious people I’ve ever met. He displays the finest characteristics of altruism: He puts others first, he thinks about how his decisions will affect others and his community, he’s proactive and he accomplishes this with quiet self-confidence and a sense of humor.
Kevin has often been our go-to guy if we needed to know about town issues; he keeps himself informed. And if he doesn’t know the answer, you can be assured he’ll do his research and ask the right questions. Kevin loves his town and its people — his friends and neighbors.
I’m voting for him. I hope you’ll consider doing the same. You won’t be disappointed.
Bonnie Carnivale
Gilford
