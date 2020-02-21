To The Daily Sun,
Kevin Hayes is worthy of your vote for selectman in the upcoming election in the Town of Gilford.
While I cannot predict what issues will be confronting the town in the future, my experience during his previous stint on the Board of Selectman is illustrative of what to expect should he be elected this year. Often, I’d speak with him about an issue coming before the board, giving my thoughts on how he should vote. Usually, he’d think about it for a moment and then come up with some alternative point of view. Contrary? Perhaps. More likely, a display of good critical thinking skills. He realizes there is often more than one way to approach an issue and he is willing to consider all sides.
Kevin’s way of looking at things will be very useful, whether considering routine, day-to-day operations or unexpected problems that seem to crop up during any selectman’s tenure. I have known him for over 20 years and am confident that his approach will serve the town well. I will be voting for him in March and hope you do too.
William Roderick
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.