To The Daily Sun,
To the residents of Meredith:
I would like to thank you for coming out to vote on March 10. We had a great 17 percent turnout. No matter who you supported the democratic process was alive and well in Meredith; of that we should all be very proud of.
I Look forward to serving you in the next three years. May you all stay safe in these chaotic times.
Kerri Parker, Town Clerk
Meredith
