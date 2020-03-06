To The Daily Sun,
I have lived in Meredith for 30 years, my husband and I raised our three children here and they attended Inter-lakes school system. In 2006 I was hired as your Deputy Town Clerk under the guidance of Paula Jones, TownClerk. That summer I completed my N.H. certification, earning my N.H. CTCTC designation. When Paula retired in 2008, I was elected your Town Clerk.
In the 12 years since I have attended many required continuing education classes offered by the State of N.H. DMV and Secretary of State offices, covering many subjects, from motor vehicle to dog licensing to election training to vital record management.
I am the one you see when you have a new baby and need their birth certificate. I am the one you see when you are getting married and need to get a license. I am the one you see when a loved one has passed and you need guidance figuring out the many changes in paperwork that is needed at the worse time in your life.
I share in your excitement of a new dog or the renewal of your faithful companion.
I am the one who will register your vehicle swiftly if you are in a hurry or if you want to chat I am always willing to listen to a story or a joke that you wish to share.
I will help you figure out a problem with registrations or any other issue you may be having and if I can't help you myself I will find someone who will.
I do this with a smile on my face and a sense of pride in what I do for the citizens of this great town we call home.
I have the experience, the knowledge and the dedication to continue my service as your Town Clerk for the Town of Meredith and I ask for your support on March 10.
Kerri A Parker
Town Clerk, Meredith
