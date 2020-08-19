To The Daily Sun,
I am supporting Andru Volinsky to become our next governor. No one in New Hampshire understands the needs of all of our children better than Andy Volinsky. He has been a true champion for children across all ZIP codes. His courageous efforts leading the Claremont school funding lawsuit 23 years ago has forced our state to face a truly horrible reality.
New Hampshire communities have been divided by the disparity in property tax revenues generated in each community. This gap grows each year, leaving “poorer” districts with transient staff, unfunded mandates and untenable property tax increase. The “haves and have nots” of our state become more apparent each year. Now more than ever, as each district must provide funding for Covid safety, our towns need leadership and support from the state level.
In my 43 years as a N.H. educator, I am proud to have served in both property rich and property poor communities. All of our N.H. children must be afforded equal educational opportunities. The Supreme Court has made that very clear in their decisions and mandates.
Andy Volinsky is the only candidate I have known, across both parties, to take this issue seriously. He needs to be our next governor.
Kent Hemingway, Jr.
Tamworth
