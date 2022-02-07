To The Daily Sun,
Thursday morning, Jan. 6, I watched President Joe Biden at 9:30 a.m. give a speech regarding what he refers to as an insurrection at the Capitol one year earlier. I wanted to hear what the president would say to bring the country together at a time when the virus has been so stressful for millions of Americans representing all age groups. As a candidate for president, he looked directly into the camera and said that he would unify the country.
Instead of leading at a time of myriad difficulties, the president persisted to cast blame and accuse the previous president who no longer controls any aspect of this administration. From my point of view, his demeanor was hateful and vacuous and most importantly a missed opportunity to mend the nation.
President Biden asked the Congress for almost $2 trillion to pay for programs to fight COVID that received Republican support. However, only 10% actually went to COVID, while the rest was apparently spent on social programs, leaving no plan to purchase or pay for $500 million COVID test kits. This is not conjecture, but true. Our country will not be well-served to continue endless hate and divisiveness which will lead nowhere. President Biden deserves our respect. However, the American people know that something is seriously wrong and not sustainable.
The president is in trouble and does not seem to realize that the nation is looking for direction that is clear and purposeful. You be the judge.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
