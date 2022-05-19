To The Daily Sun,
Recently I heard something that I absolutely found to be breathtaking. I watched and listened to the Secretary of the Treasury say in a Congressional Hearing that abortions are good for the nation's economy. Janet Yellen said that more Black women will be able to enter the work force without being responsible for caring for a baby. She actually said this to Sen. Tim Scott who is Black. Scott reminded Yellen that his mother was thankful to have given birth to him. You cannot make this stuff up with the Secretary of the Treasury thinking in terms of killing babies from an economic viewpoint.
Where are we going as a society? Is a human life really about economics? The Biden administration responsible for appointing Yellen is taking this county in the wrong direction exemplified by showing no intrinsic value for human life. This cannot be sustained in any society where integrity seems to be no longer important.
Human life is precious and needs to be coveted or our country will fail to exist.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
