To The Daily Sun,
I need help making sense of what Sen. Maggie Hasan is proposing regarding the cost of gasoline. She is one of four Democratic senators supporting the elimination of federal tax on gasoline, 18.5 cents per gallon through the end of the year. The move would save drivers an estimated $75 to $100 during this period of time. The money is used to maintain roads and bridges across the country.
This is where I am completely confused with Hassan's logic. A few months ago Sen. Hassan was arm in arm with President Joe Biden walking across a bridge in northern New Hampshire, that is to get millions in federal funding from taxpayers as it is in need of replacement.
Unless I am missing the point, there is only one way to get to any bridge, which is driving to it on a well maintained roadway that requires funding from, you guessed it, the gas tax. This is a conundrum beyond belief, however it appears to make perfect sense to Sen. Hassan.
Very creative Maggie. Your leadership should work out well for the voters of New Hampshire.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
