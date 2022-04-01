To The Daily Sun,
President Joe Biden is preaching a "New World Order" as he travels through Europe. His vision is that this country will no longer be regarded as number one. The United States is evolving or devolving from his point of view toward mediocrity.
The Chinese are watching this in disbelief as they view the world with wide angle glasses where time is to be cherished in terms of getting what you want without moving too fast while maintaining a laser focus on desired goals. We do not seem to understand because our goals are viewed as short term or immediate.
Biden's New World Order is one where all the nations share the blame and enjoy the fruits of one's labor. If this sounds like Socialism on steroids you are correct. It is difficult for most Americans to accept that people like President Biden and his administration have a disdain for being special based on hard work. The future is one where the individual is simply not important.
President Ronald Reagan espoused peace through strength which brought an end to the Cold War. President Biden has actually emboldened bad actors in Russia, Iran and North Korea. This is not conjecture but perpetuated with unbelievably bad decisions. We are going to pay the price as basic necessities become more scarce. The current price of oil is only a prelude to the future as this president declares this country the culprit of world problems. He has given China and other bad actors the green light to expand their economies at the expense of our economy.
Biden is spending money we do not have and amid debt that will never be paid. This will ensure a future far different and less fruitful for all Americans. The New World Order will come at a steep cost.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
