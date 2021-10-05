To The Daily Sun,
Keeping Bruce Cheney on the Laconia City Council is a must. I have known Bruce for close to 30 years and know that he doesn't take a stand without doing his homework. His background in law enforcement and public safety give him a clear perspective on how government needs to operate. His is an independent voice for the future of Laconia. He'll spend tax dollars wisely while ensuring that everyone in Laconia gets a fair chance to live a full life.
Kenneth Clark
Laconia
