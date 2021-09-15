To The Daily Sun,
Open Letter to Gov. Sununu:
If your best friend came down with cancer, would you want them to follow the treatment advice of the most highly respected oncologist in the world? Or would you want your friend to seek cancer advice from a politician, with absolutely no medical training? Please think about this and answer honestly to yourself.
The people of the world are being terribly afflicted with the COVID pandemic. The finest medical doctors of the world advise us to fight the disease by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask at public gatherings. People who do not follow these guidelines are needlessly endangering themselves and those around them.
Governor Sununu has declined to take action. He has decided to let what he calls “local control” deal with the situation. What this really means is that politicians without any medical training get to decide the best political way to deal with – or not deal with – the medical situation of the COVID disease.
Please refer to my question about your friend’s cancer treatment. What do you think is the right thing to do?
Kenneth Ackerson
Franklin
