To The Daily Sun,
I recently heard on the news that the State of Georgia has prohibited people from giving drinks of water to thirsty people who have been waiting in line to vote for several hours (sometimes eight or more). As I re-read Matthew 25:35-40, I wonder if the State of Georgia has just made it illegal to carry out the teachings of Jesus Christ.
Kenneth Ackerson
Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.