To The Daily Sun,
There is a clear distinction between the Republican candidate Bryan Corky Messner and the incumbent U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen. Candidate Messner is pro-life while Senator Shaheen is not. The argument Senator Shaheen continues to promote is a woman's right to choose. Killing a baby should be no one's right, plain and simple. It is murder. Candidate Messner stands to protect human life when it is most vulnerable, while Senator Shaheen simply does not care.
Boundaries or, more importantly, soverenity, means nothing to Senator Shaheen, while candidate Messner views boundaries as a necessary protection. Immigration is fine but it must be under control.
Candidate Messner, who graduated from West Point, which is no small take, knows that we need a reliable defense during a time of global volatility.
I cannot remember Senator Shaheen ever representing a strong national defense. It is not in her interest and it shows. Check her record and it speaks for itself.
Let's face it, it is time for Senator Shaheen to leave Washington and find something else to do. She certainly has done little or nothing of any real value for New Hampshire.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
