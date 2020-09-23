To The Daily Sun,
As we move forward in this contentious election season, I have to ask; what has happened to our community leadership in Grafton 17, Ashland, Alexandria Bridgewater, Bristol Grafton and Enfield?
It seems as if this current N.H. House is asking what the community can do for them and not what they can do for the community. I see unhappy people wherever I go. Worse, I don’t see our current State Rep., Josh Adjutant, working hard to help make New Hampshire a better place to live. I don’t see him advocating for traditional common-sense New Hampshire values like; empathy for others or encouraging community involvement or volunteerism. I do see people upset with the current incumbent and have been repeatedly asked what he has been doing for us.
This is especially concerning to me as a lifelong New Hampshire resident who has spent over 20 years volunteering to help improve our communities. As a volunteer, I have served on the Ashland Board of Selectmen, School Board, Budget Committee, Housing Standard Board, Heritage Commission, 125th and 150th Celebrations of Ashland, and the Ashland 4th of July Committee. I also have volunteer for both the Ashland and New Hampton Fire Departments and the American Red Cross. I walk the talk!
Unfortunately, I view our current state Rep., Josh Adjutant, as not paying attention to his constituency but kowtowing to his leadership in Concord. Face it; we’ve all been affected by the pandemic. Now is the time to unify, communicate, and volunteer, not to hide in Concord.
How many times has Mr. Adjutant reached out to you or your place of work asking what he can do to help? My bet? Zero. I know because he has not reached out to ours.
What has Mr. Adjutant done? Astoundingly he’s been spending his time advocating for both a N.H. income tax and a sales tax. In fact he’s voted FOUR TIMES for a N.H. Income tax, and voted for a New Hampshire sales tax. He’s voted to increase spending by a massive 12 percent, requiring billions in increased taxes. All these burdensome taxes in the middle of a pandemic, when we should be helping businesses and survive! He is out of touch with the needs and values of the average Granite Stater.
This guy is out of touch! His irresponsible behavior, lack of common sense and a warped notion as to how New Hampshire’s House should manage other people’s money clearly demonstrates his ignorance of the needs of everyday New Hampshire citizens. It seems as if he always follows the directions of his party chair.
Josh Adjutant is out-of-step with the voters of Grafton District 17 and New Hampshire. We need proven, independent, communicative leadership in Concord. I have a successful track record through my decades of volunteerism and running a highly successful business. I know how to communicate with fellow Granite Stater’s. Send me to Concord this November 3. You’ll be glad you did.
Kendall Hughes
Ashland
