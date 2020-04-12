To The Daily Sun,
Our Lakes Region General Hospital is a real gem and we have had outstanding outcomes to challenging sickness. The care we have experienced here is better than we received in Mission Viejo, CA, even though the health care we received in Mission Viejo was itself outstanding.
We have an outstanding healthcare system here we need to strongly support.
Ken Tiernan
Meredith
