“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” David Miller interprets this statement as limiting an individual’s right to bear arms to being part of an “[o]rganized, disciplined, and maintained to promote efficient capabilities” type of organization. While this may have been somewhat true for our enemy — the British army — this characterization was not true about our early patriots.
The U.S. militia at that time were composed of citizen soldiers. Each state had an informal militia of men who used their own weapons when tasked to perform their duties. There was no federal government, no “organized, disciplined” army. The states’ militias certainly were not well regulated, with little to no formal organization, no standardized uniforms, no standardized weaponry. A citizen was expected to use his own rifle when serving as part of his state’s militia.
Our framers were well aware of this fact. In ceding tremendous amount of power and oversight to a federal government, the Second Amendment was critical in protecting the rights of the citizen soldier. The Second Amendment was designed to ensure that each citizen had an unfettered right to bear arms, with no limitation on that right, certainly not to the type of rifle.
Today, contrary to Mr. Miller’s assertion, personal use of firearms is well regulated. The number and complexity of gun laws is staggering, much beyond what the framers would have ever imagined. I shudder to think what additional gun laws Mr. Miller has in mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.