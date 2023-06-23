To The Daily Sun,

“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” David Miller interprets this statement as limiting an individual’s right to bear arms to being part of an “[o]rganized, disciplined, and maintained to promote efficient capabilities” type of organization. While this may have been somewhat true for our enemy — the British army — this characterization was not true about our early patriots.

