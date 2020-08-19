To The Daily Sun,
I would like to provide my support to Dave DeVoy in his bid to become a N.H. State Senator for District 2.
I have known Dave for six years in his current role as the chair of the Belknap County Board of Commissioners. Dave helped lead our county to find solutions to serious concerns that had developed over time especially within the Department of Corrections. When Dave became a county commissioner, the county jail facility was an antiquated structure that was unable to meet many national standards, was constantly overcrowded and provided little programming options to address the overwhelming drug and alcohol problems that lead to the majority of the criminal convictions in Belknap County.
Dave became the chair of our Building Planning Committee which was formed to solve these matters. Under Dave’s leadership, we were able to obtain funding approval from the County Convention to construct a new Community Corrections Center, upgrade and re-purpose sections of the existing jail and form the Corrections Opportunity for Recovery & Education (CORE) program. This project was completed under budget and ushered in a new paradigm for how the local criminal justice system handles people with drug and alcohol addiction.
Dave is a devoted family man, has served his country through military service, is a local businessman and concerned about your community. He listens to all views and asks relevant questions to help find solutions to issues that occur in our lives. Dave will work hard for his constituents and ensure that your voices will be heard in Concord. I feel that Dave DeVoy is the right choice to ensure that New Hampshire continues to be a great place to live and raise a family.
Keith Gray
Gilford
