To The Daily Sun,
The Covid-19 statistical predictive models utilized by the CDC, et al, have failed to accurately predict the impacted population growth and decay of the virus in the U.S.
The error lies within the fundamental assumption that U.S. populations will follow virus protective measures including social distancing, PPE use, and limitation of travel and local shopping exposures to virus carriers.
Compared to PPE, travel limitation, and social distancing-compliant populations such as China, the virus exposure duration and impacts in the U.S. will continue well after these initial predictive models, as a result of virus protective measure non-compliance.
I continue to observe wide-spread PPE non-compliance in the Lakes Region grocery and open stores. The non-compliance rate is near 100 percent amongst teenagers and young adults, and above 50 percent for adults.
In my professional opinion, non-compliant U.S. populations will create new and repeating virus sickness and deaths, and re-expose recovered and healthy U..S populations with the base strain and new strains. These original and new virus sickness and death impacts will report as linear and upwards in the population impact models, not as an exponential decay.
Accordingly, initial virus strain impacts still active will combine with new strain impacts and repeating impacts, most of which could have been stopped by implementation of strict virus containment and reduction protocols.
Not until U.S. health officials make PPE use mandatory and implement strict travel and activity restrictions, will the Covid-19 sickness and lethality decay as desired and needed.
Unfortunately, I believe that the most significant lesson yet to be taught by Covid-19, will be that the freedoms that make America so powerful, are the same freedoms that made America so vulnerable.
Keith Forrester, P.E.
Meredith
