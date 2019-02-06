To The Daily Sun,
To those ARROGANT dog owners using Ahern State Park:
Seeing the dogs run loose on the front page ... I had to tell you our story.
Two years ago, on a summer afternoon, we took our leashed dogs to the park and walked some trails like we always do, then went to the beach — half-packed with people, kids, a couple dogs running loose. We sat down. The loose dogs came over and jumped on our older lab — tearing his knee out. We took him to the vet — $450 and the cone head for weeks in the summer.
I really wish it could only happen to one of those irresponsible, arrogant people. I asked one lady and she said, "Oh, he doesn't bite." So what? Other people don't like your loose dog. Keep your loose dogs home!
Now we walk with a 2-million volt taser. See "Spot" jump.
Rob Poire
Meredith
(1) comment
You would be entirely within your rights to defend yourselves and your own pet from any out of control animal, be it on four legs or two. Pepper spray and pistols work as well.
