The differences between myself and my opponent could not be any clearer.
Two years ago, the voters of Ward 4 decided to make a change. The differences between myself and my opponent could not be any clearer.
As Laconia approaches its municipal election, the voters will have to decide which the candidate looks to the future of our tomorrows or dwells in the past of our yesterdays. Yes, past councils have accomplished great things. That was yesterday. A single councilor accomplishes nothing without working together for the future. While no one has a crystal ball, it’s our visions that separate us as candidates — the willingness to take a chance, believe in ourselves, and build on our tomorrows.
The constant inference of “wrong or excessive spending” by my opponent is leveled at the present council. Our investments in the downtown (Colonial Theater) and the WOW Trail are not only investments to better the downtown, but in Laconia’s future growth. This growth demonstrates our vision for the city’s tomorrows. I might point out that all of this council’s endeavors are within the tax cap, have not raised taxes, and have been unanimous votes by the entire council. The “excessive spending tactic” is nothing more than political posturing. It sounds good.
According to a supporter of my opponent, he claims that she is “the conscience of spending.” One of her annual targets at budget time was our school system. This council has enjoyed a remarkable relationship with the School Board and our educators.
My opponent claims that Laconia is in the middle of nowhere and that industry is not interested in Central New Hampshire. She also believes that Laconia should stay the way it was. The NH Business Magazine, in an October article, pointed out that “the city in the heart of the Lakes Region is investing in its future.” I am hoping that this council’s vision will energize this community for many years to come.
This city is on the move. One can feel it. We cannot go backwards. We cannot foster the mentality of “can’t” or “shouldn’t.” It is in these investments that people’s interest will be moved to think of Laconia not just as a tourist destination, but a place to raise a family, a place to be proud of, and a place to put down roots.
Certainly, the next council has to be mindful of the bottom line and ready for what is our next challenge. However, it is that challenge that forces us as Laconians to come together to face it and solve it.
We cannot let this opportunity pass us by with backward ideas. We can keep our way of life, or go forward and improve it. And, yes, share it with anyone who dares to think and dream “we can.” Is this wrong or excessive? I think not.
I am ready to serve Ward 4 and lead Laconia for the next two years.
Mark S. Haynes
City Councilor, Ward 4
Laconia
