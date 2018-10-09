To The Daily Sun,
Prominent Democrats, politicians, media, and others, claim to care about women but they only care about women they can use for political advantage.
Prominent Democrats have been protected despite decades of known, substantiated abuse of women. Bill Clinton remains a Democrat rock star; his victims were/are ridiculed and attacked. Ted Kennedy’s career flourished despite his rampant female abuse and his abandoning Mary Jo Kopechne to die. Hillary and Oprah were friends with, and introduced women to (the finally indicted) Harvey Weinstein despite his decades of abuse of women. Democrat Congressman Ellison’s campaign is on track despite the evidence of his recent domestic abuse.
Prominent Democrats even defended some of the few prominent Democrats who are being held accountable for their many clear and/or vile predations. E.g., Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Bill Maher vehemently condemn Judge Kavanaugh without any substantiating evidence, but Whoopi defends Roman Polanski who drugged and had sex with a 13 year old girl, Maher told Bill Clinton’s victims to “take one for the team”, and Behar excuses Senator Franken’s sexual assaults.
Democrats didn’t show concern for Dr. Ford when they leaked her name against her wishes, or when they made her testify in a public hearing that “terrified” her, rather than letting her claim be investigated in private.
Recognizing that Dr. Ford’s charge was flimsy, Democrats tried to stop Kavanaugh by creating a public spectacle with unsubstantiated inflammatory charges, paid protesters, and mob threats and violence.
Democrats vilely and outrageously attacked Judge Kavanaugh to stoke emotions, since evidence and reason supported him. Democrats didn’t care about the ridicule, harassment, and/or threats they incited against Dr. Ford, Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters, senators, senators’ families and staffs, or anyone else.
Out of their lust for power, not out of concern for women or justice, Democrats inflicted pain on Dr. Ford, Judge Kavanaugh, and others.
The last few weeks have been shameful but illustrative. Democrats abandoned all sense of decency, honesty, and the presumption of evidence for their political objectives. Democrats used Soviet style “justice,” mob rule, harassment, lies, and threats to try to destroy an esteemed man, husband, and father with an exemplary record.
Republicans condemn abuse of all women without regard for who the perpetrator is. But Republicans believe in the American justice system which requires evidence, the rule of law, and proof of guilt; this system protects women and children and their husbands, fathers, brothers, etc.
In November, voters who only care about women when it provides political advantage and who want a Soviet style justice system, should vote for Democrats. Voters who care about ALL women and the American system of justice should vote for Republicans.
Don Ewing
Meredith
