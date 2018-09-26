To The Daily Sun,
Kavanaugh is a legal Trojan horse poised to make the Supreme Court the handmaiden of Trump (and his ilk). The resulting Supreme Court would deliver the final, fatal blow to our country.
People just do not understand the importance of the Supreme Court. This court is the country’s ultimate defense of the Constitution and the last bastion against corporate greed and myriad civil and human rights encroachments. Brett’s deceitful, dishonest cover-up of his behavior towards women is only ONE indication of a defective character that should not be a justice (or even on the appellate court).
Brett is a proven liar in other areas too — lies are never compartmentalized. No, the Democrats are doing exactly the right thing in exposing (good word for Brett — who likes to expose a different part of himself, if in fact it took place) this hypocrite and keeping him off the court. This is the “last straw.”
One needs to understand that the above comment came from a Republican who did not vote for Trump. I am certain many more are regretful of their choices today. What is critical is that this gentleman represents a group of male-dominated Republican voices intent on denying the sovereign rights of not only women, but others in the so called "minority voters" such as disabled, immigrants, etc. Like Trump, these men are judging all who otherwise are different religious backgrounds, races, skin color, etc.
The very premise of the Christian faith is to love all regardless of their weaknesses, sins, or otherwise. Yet so many Republicans (not all), are bent on denying us this concept. Mr. Kavanaugh appears to be in this latter circle. While we must assume innocence before guilt, apparently he demonstrates the opposite.
The Republicans delayed Mr. Garland's (an eminently more qualified candidate who actually would have been a "swing" vote on the bench) and rushing this nomination through is a hypocrisy in their part. What comes around, goes around. Perhaps if a chance Mr. Garland were offered this position, we would have a far better Supreme Court than exists now. In the end we seem to have a party dedicated to the hypocrisy that belies their intentions and the rule of law, to the benefit of their own self existence, not the people who vote, and certainly not the female gender.
There is a need for a compassionate member of the court, free of all biases to make judgements fair and without prejudice. Decisions must be made on hard core evidence and facts.
The underlying issue is Mr. Kavanaugh's innocence or guilt. There has not been a trial or formal FBI investigation to address these most serious charges. One also must remember that some 36 years ago, women were frightened to bring these charges up. So why now? Thanks to the "Me too" movement, such awareness is becoming quite prevalent, and rightfully so. Was Mr. Kavanaugh deceitful? Is Ms. Ford pressing the issue too far? Only a fair hearing that addresses both their concerns equally, and fairly will tell, and it cannot be done with an all male majority of Republicans. This is why the call for FBI investigation is essential. This must be done with female oversight. With the potential of additional women coming forward, as well as witnesses to corroborate their issues as well as Ms. Ford, this hearing must be delayed.
Robert T. Joseph, Jr.
New Hampton
