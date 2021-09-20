To The Daily Sun,
Laconia High School is celebrating homecoming this week. Please come down and support your Sachems by watching the parade this Friday, followed by the homecoming football game at 7 p.m. The parade starts at the high school, down Church St., around Veterans Square, and then heads back to the school. Each grade will be represented by a float decorated with one of the four seasons of New Hampshire. Then, bright and early Saturday morning come down to the field to watch the varsity girls soccer team at 10 a.m. followed by the boys varsity soccer game at 1 p.m. Or watch varsity volleyball at 12:15 p.m. in the Laconia High School gymnasium. Later on, the girls varsity field hockey team will be finishing off the afternoon with their game at 4 p.m.
Katie Westcott
Laconia
