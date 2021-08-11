To The Daily Sun,
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers Union, is threatening parents, at her convention last week, if parents stand in the way of a 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory curricula from being taught in public schools. She said students need to hear all of the facts. If schools were going to teach ALL of the facts, they would have to teach the 1776 Project alongside of 1619. But they will not do that. If anyone has read the 1619 Project essays, they would know that it is full of falsehoods not facts.
Parents, grandparents and taxpayers have the power to express what students should learn not national teachers’ unions. We pay the educators' salaries not the teachers union. There used to be a time when teachers and parents were in partnership to educate our children. Remember the Parent Teacher Organization?
We want our students to be taught academics not to be trained to be social activists. It is amazing to know that the unions are more interested in indoctrinating our students with this curriculum and teaching our children to hate our history and in turn hate our country.
Parents, grandparents and taxpayers do not be deterred by the threats of these teachers’ unions. Let your school board know that you want your children to be taught academics not some fallacious social theory. If your board will not listen, then organize yourselves and run candidates who have your children's best education in mind.
Kathy Rago
Franklin
