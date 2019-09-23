To The Daily Sun,
I vote for people with integrity and whom I trust and, for me, that is Kathy Rago.
I’m voting for Kathy Rago for Franklin City Council, Ward 3, because she has proven to me time and time again to be someone that lives by the credo “say what you mean and mean what you say,” I have known her well for 11 years and she is very honest and straightforward about what she believes and practices.
She is all about using her accounting background to the benefit of us, the taxpayers of Franklin. She supports preserving the tax cap so that everyone can afford to stay in their homes and have stability regarding their taxes. She believes entrepreneurs and small business owners, such as my husband and I, are the driving force towards revitalizing Franklin and will do all she can to keep that initiative moving forward.
As far as I am concerned, she has done a great job on the city council while she has been there and I don’t believe that her work is yet complete. I know that she is committed to taking whatever time is necessary to review all the facts and numbers before she makes a decision, and that is very impressive to me. She goes above and beyond for us and I appreciate it.
She has been a resident for 20 years and has served on the Franklin Zoning Board, Franklin School Board, as our State Representative, currently on the Franklin Planning Board and as a City Councilor. I know that she has given 110% in all of these areas and I want her to continue on this path of looking out for the taxpayers.
If you live in Ward 3, please remember to vote on Oct. 1 at the Franklin Middle School on Sanborn Street between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. for honesty, integrity and hard work that are all a part of who Kathy Rago is.
Debbie Auger
Franklin
