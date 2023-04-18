Did you know the Franklin council will soon be voting on a $20 million bond?
Let’s break it down:
1. City Hall/Opera House — $5 million. The three big ticket items are:
a. fully sprinkle the building — estimated cost? No one knows.
b. approved ventilation system — estimated cost? No one knows.
c. electrical wiring replacement — estimated cost? No one knows.
2. Roads — $9.5 million
No details have been given as to how they would fix the roads, or which roads. No discussion about how we would be paying on a 20-year bond well past the time the roads would need to be repaved. Should we have weight limits on some roads to prevent deterioration?
3. Whitewater park — $3 million and Trestle Bridge — $2.5 million
We have no details as to what the plans are for these two items. We were told in the past that no local taxpayer monies are being used for this project.
The term of the bond is 20 years at 3.5% with interest coming in at $7.3 million. Total burden on taxpayers will be $27.3 million. Can the Franklin taxpayers afford this? This will reset the tax cap and once it is broken then it is broken forever with the new rate carried over year after year. The rate will increase by $2.47 per $1,000, or about $500 increase the first year in taxes.
The next public meeting to discuss this bond is on April 24 at 6 p.m. at Franklin City Hall. I urge voters to attend and make their voices heard, also to call or email the councilors to let them know your thoughts. Visit the city website www.franklinnh.org to get contact information. Maybe this bond should go on the ballot instead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.