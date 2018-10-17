To The Daily Sun,
I support Kathy Rago’s campaign for the New Hampshire House of Representatives, Northfield, Franklin Ward 3, and ask you to do the same in this very important election.
I have personally known Kathy for 16 years and have always admired her work ethic, fearlessness, and genuine concern for families and children. She has been an advocate for education, especially for children with needs that go beyond what the public schools can provide. She knows that everyone needs the best opportunities available and has tirelessly pursued measures that provide alternatives such as public charter schools and tax credit funded scholarships for lower-income families.
Besides her education expertise, Kathy Rago is a CPA and, as a conservative, believes strongly that government should operate within its means, just as the taxpayer has to do. Kathy is always willing to listen to the concerns of the community and is solution-oriented. Kathy never fails to look outside the box for alternative solutions to any problem or issue. Kathy Rago is one of the most capable people I have seen run for the New Hampshire House of Representatives and is deserving of your vote.
Marie Danforth
Franklin
