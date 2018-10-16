To The Daily Sun,
I would like to share my thoughts regarding Kathy Rago, who is running for state rep for Northfield and Franklin, Ward 3.
I have known Kathy for 22 years and have watched her in many situations such as raising her children, balancing work and family life, representing our state, involvement in local organizations and as a friend. She is one of the most level-headed, dependable and stable people I know. She has always been there to support me at various times in my life and even encouraged me to take a gun class, even though I was afraid to, and she took it alongside me!
I have found her not only easy to talk to, but always willing to listen to both sides of an issue even if she doesn’t agree with you. She cares and will be a great representative for our state. Because of her integrity to do what she says she will do and to stand up for what she believes, I highly recommend Kathy Rago for state representative and ask you to vote for her on November 6th.
Karen Turner
Franklin
