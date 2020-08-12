To The Daily Sun,
How many citizens need to request that Bike Week be cancelled this year before the powers that be pay attention? It's pretty obvious that the paper was hard pressed to offer an opposing view on the matter.
I'll keep this short since most of what I would say has already been said over and over. I just have a few quick questions. Will Mayor Hosmer offer to give me transport to LRGH if I get sick with a fever within a few weeks of Bike week? I refuse to put my loved ones and friends in jeopardy by exposing them, so will he offer free 24 hour care for me if I get COVID and I have no choice but to ride it out in my apartment alone? Will he at least feed my cat?
Kathy Ford
Laconia
