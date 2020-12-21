To The Daily Sun,
I was so pleased to see the Belmont Heritage Society's Community Partners and Special Events Award go to Gretta Olsen-Wilder. In my pre-pandemic time working at the Belmont Town Hall I got to watch Gretta work tirelessly first-hand on many projects. This is a much deserved award to a very special person.
Kathy Ford
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.