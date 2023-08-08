I am a fairly recent transplant to the area. The past several years I have lived here have been wonderful, and I thank the Lakes Region community for being very welcoming. I have been especially impressed with the rich variety of cultural, educational and philanthropic activities available. Many are sponsored through the hard work and dedication of some very committed leaders in Laconia.
To those who also have enjoyed the free concerts, street fairs, art walks, gallery showings, Bike Week festivities and coffee festivals, I urge you to get involved. After years of COVID restrictions, many organizations have lost their volunteers, and need support. At the same time, many people have lost connections to their larger community, and are a bit isolated. We all need the kind of stimulation and camaraderie that volunteering provides.
I have been volunteering at the Belknap Mill, and met interesting, creative, fun people who work tirelessly to make this community a better place for people of all ages. The Mill is a center for arts, for the preservation of history, and for education of children and adults. I encourage anyone with a little time and a big sense of humor to join us.
Perhaps you have only a few hours a week to offer. That’s fine! Perhaps you want to help on special projects that arise more occasionally. That’s fine, too. Many hands make light work, and lightened-hearts. If you are interested in volunteering at the Mill, please give us a call at 603-524-8813 or email us at jill@belknapmill.org.
