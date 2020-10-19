To The Daily Sun,
I haven't often had an opinion about the county commission but I have grown to know several people whose lives are affected their decisions and this year I know one of the candidates.
I have known Peter Brunette for years and have known his story since my mother knew him in junior high. Peter's most impressive qualities are his commitment and perseverance. You will always know Peter's opinion. And he has a wide experience in government.
His dedication to the task will serve us all well; employees, citizens and taxpayers. Please join me in supporting his candidacy.
Kathy Anders
Laconia
