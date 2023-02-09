To The Daily Sun,

There is a special Franklin City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. This meeting is a public meeting with time for comment and the council will be voting on a resolution to approve $60,000 to begin a renovation project on the Opera House/City Hall. This comes after over 50 years of the fire department warning the city that the building needed various repairs and updates to meet fire safety code.

