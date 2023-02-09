There is a special Franklin City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. This meeting is a public meeting with time for comment and the council will be voting on a resolution to approve $60,000 to begin a renovation project on the Opera House/City Hall. This comes after over 50 years of the fire department warning the city that the building needed various repairs and updates to meet fire safety code.
At this time, after a year of a task force meeting, it is either take the time to do the renovations and update the building, or it will become unusable to the public. For over 20 years, we have built a community and school arts program in that building. It is the only performance arts space we have in this city outside of gyms and cafeterias, which are not the true performance climate we want for our students.
Leah Cote, a junior at Franklin High School, recently won an essay contest writing about how much that space means to her and what it has provided her. For years, we have had students grow up in that Opera House — literally. It is their other home, their place to express themselves and be themselves, the space where their self-confidence thrives. Although we know this work means we may lose use of that space for a while, the alternative is distressing. We ask and invite anyone who knows how powerful that space has been in growing and flourishing our performing arts to attend this public meeting on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at 316 Central St. in Franklin. Please join us and show support.
