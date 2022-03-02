To The Daily Sun,
Town elections in Campton are on Tuesday, March 8. This is an especially important year. Across New Hampshire, people will vote to make changes in their local government.
At the center of it all are our school boards. Parents are tired of being told they have no say in what and how their children are being taught. Instead of focusing on math, science, and history, the kids are subjected to a steady stream of indoctrination and social engineering. In many cases, school administration refuses to allow access to curriculum materials.
This has been going on for years, but the status quo isn't working so well. While the school budget continues to rise, education proficiency continues to sink. Under the current school board's guidance, Campton is now ranked 145th out of 187 schools in the state. That places Campton at 22% from the very bottom.
On March 8, we have an opportunity to replace two sitting school board members with two fresh faces — Ashley Custance and Lisa Tremblay. Ashley and Lisa will bring new and fresh ideas to our school board. Both are mothers with children in the Campton school system, so you can be assured that parents will be respected and not ridiculed, as they have been lately. Vote for Lisa Tremblay and Ashley Custance for school board on March 8. Please don't let this opportunity pass us by.
Kathleen Lewis
Campton
